EV-maker Ola Electric's CMO, CTO resign citing 'personal reasons'

The chief marketing officer and the chief technology and product officer of Ola Electric Mobility Limited resigned today, the company said in a regulatory filing. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and founder of Ola Electric, speaks during a press conference ahead of the company's IPO launch in Mumbai.(Reuters file)

"With reference to the captioned subject and mentioned reference, we hereby inform you that Mr. Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, and Mr. Suvonil Chatterjee, Chief Technology and Product Officer, have tendered their resignation with effect from December 27, 2024," the company in a letter to BSE and NSE.

Both Anshul Khandelwal and Suvonil Chatterjee have cited personal reasons for their resignation.

"I am writing to formally resign from my position as the Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, effective immediately, December 27th, 2024. It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the opportunities to contribute to Ola's inspiring vision. However, due to personal reasons, I request to be relieved of my duties effective today," said Khandewal in his resignation.

Chatterjee thanked Ola's management and employees for “love and support”.

"Formally sending in my resignation effective today. It has been a privilege to be a part of this amazing journey. I want to thank everyone at Ola for their support and love. Wishing you, Bhavish and the entire Ola family the very best," he wrote.

Ola Electric expands store network

Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold increase from its existing network.

The company has opened over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities.

The expansion spans beyond metros and Tier I and II cities into smaller towns and tehsils, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

With inputs from PTI