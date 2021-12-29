4.86 crore income tax returns filed till Dec 28, 18.89 lakh in single day

The income tax department reported that 4.86 crore returns for the assessment year 2021-22 have been filed till December 28, out of which 18.89 lakh were filed on Tuesday.

With this, the cumulative number of income tax returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year 2021-22 rose to 4,86,34,306, the department said.

Of the total 4.86 crore ITRs filed so far, 2.57 crore are ITR-1, it further said.

The second-highest number is of ITR-4 which stood at 1.23 crore, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

The last day to file ITR for the current assessment year is December 31. Failing to do so will attract a penalty of up to ₹5,000.

The deadline to file the tax returns has already been extended several times over the course of the past year due to technical glitches on the new income tax portal and the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline was initially set on July 31, but moved to September 30, and then finally to December 31 by the central government.

This year, in a bid to make filing ITRs easy and more taxpayer-friendly, the government launched an e-filing portal, using which one can file their ITRs online. However, soon after its launch in June, it faced a lot of issues and had to fix multiple technical glitches that were flagged by users. This was the reason why the Centre extended the ITR filing deadline to December 31.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Tuesday that it has issued over ₹1.49 lakh crore in refunds to 1.45 crore taxpayers during the current financial year till December 27.