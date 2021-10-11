72 IPOs launched in India this year so far, 35 more on the way

The Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) has led to a frenzy among investors. Many firms, including startups and well-established brands, have gone public this year. And there's more to come.

According to Livemint, as many as 35 companies are planning to launch IPOs between October and December. The will collectively raise $800 billion if the market sentiment remains positive, Livemint reported.

Both Sensex and Nifty have been scaling news heights every day; the latter crossed 18,000 for the first time during intra-day trade today. The rally was driven by auto stocks on expectations of a sales surge ahead of the festive season.

The Sensex was up 0.34% at 60,256.42.

From January to September this year, 72 IPOs have already been launched. These companies together raised $330.66 billion in the Indian markets so far, according to a report from leading consultancy EY.

This was 4.4 per cent of the total global IPOs during the same period.

"India ranks 11th by proceeds globally in YTD 2021. Nasdaq and NYSE continue to dominate global markets in terms of IPO proceeds and are an attractive listing destination for companies across geographies," EY said in its report.

Globally, there were 1,635 IPOs during the January-September 2021 period.

Overall, there is a healthy spread of IPO activity across many markets which continue to experience mega IPO pipeline build up in India, it added.

Here are some of the IPOs scheduled to launch this month:

Paytm: The digital payments company is expected to launch its IPO by the end of October. Paytm filed draft papers for its initial share sale with the market regulator on July 15.

Adani Wilmar: The FMCG company, known for edible oil 'Fortune', has also line up its IPO for this month.

Aadar Housing Finance

Paradeep Phosphates

Seven Islands Shipping

Keventer Agro

Arohan Financial Services