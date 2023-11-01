7.65 crore income tax returns filed for AY 23-24, 96% already processed

The Income Tax Department announced a “record-breaking” number of over 7.85 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed by the deadline of October 31.

Income tax returns

In the fiscal year 2023-24, a total of 7.85 crore ITRs have been filed for all assessment years, surpassing the previous record of 7.78 crore filed in the fiscal year 2022-23, the Income Tax Department said in a statement. The due date for filing ITRs (excluding ITR 7) was October 31, specifically for taxpayers not involved in international or specified domestic transactions, and whose books of accounts required auditing.

For the assessment year 2023-24, more than 7.65 crore ITRs were filed by October 31, 2023, which represents an 11.7 per cent increase compared to the 6.85 crore ITRs filed by November 7, 2022, the due date for filing such ITRs in the previous year. Out of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for AY 23-24, over 7.51 crore ITRs have been verified, with 7.19 crore already processed by October 31, accounting for almost 96 per cent of the verified ITRs being processed.

October 31, also marked the deadline for the filing of essential statutory forms such as Form 10B, 10BB, and Form 3CEB, with more than 1.44 crore various statutory forms filed by the deadline.

During the peak filing days, the e-filing portal successfully managed the traffic, offering a seamless experience for taxpayers and tax professionals in terms of submitting forms and ITRs, the statement said.

It added that the department's helpdesk provided support through various channels, including inbound and outbound calls, live chats, Webex, co-browsing sessions, and handling queries on the department's Twitter handle through Online Response Management (ORM). Additionally, eight webinars and educational videos were conducted to guide taxpayers and tax professionals on various compliance-related matters.

