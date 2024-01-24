close_game
7.78 crore ITRs filed in FY23, up 105% in past 10 years: CBDT

7.78 crore ITRs filed in FY23, up 105% in past 10 years: CBDT

PTI |
Jan 24, 2024 08:40 AM IST

This is nearly twice the number of ITRs filed in FY 2013-14 (3.8 crore), the data shows.

The number of tax payers filing income tax returns has more than doubled to 7.78 crore in the past 10 years, as per government data.

Representational Photo

Releasing key statistics, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed in FY23 stood at 7.78 crore, showing an 104.91 per cent increase as compared to the 3.8 crore ITRs filed in 2013-14.

During the same period, the net direct tax collections increased 160.52 per cent from 6,38,596 crore in FY14 to 16,63,686 crore in 2022-23, it said.

The government has budgeted to collect 18.23 lakh crore from direct taxes (personal income tax and corporate tax) -- 9.75 per cent higher than 16.61 lakh crore mopped up last fiscal.

According to CBDT data, gross direct tax collections increased 173.31 per cent to 19,72,248 crore in FY23 from 7,21,604 crore in FY14.

At the same time direct tax-to-GDP ratio went up from 5.62 per cent to 6.11 per cent.

The cost of collection, however, has decreased from 0.57 per cent of total collection in FY14 to 0.51 per cent of the total collection in the previous fiscal.

