7th Pay Commission: Govt to revise minimum qualifying service norms for promotion of employees

The central government has decided to revise the norms of minimum eligibility service requirement for promotion of its employees in accordance with the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) Pay Matrix and Pay Levels.

These announcement in this regard was made through an Office Memorandum (OM), dated September 20, by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), said Financial Express in a report.

“The revised norms may be incorporated in the recruitment rules/service rules/by making suitable amendments. All ministries/departments are requested to effect necessary amendments to the recruitment rules/service rules after following the due procedure,” the DoPT said.

What are the new rules?

For promotion from Level 1 to Level 2, the minimum qualifying service needed is 3 years, the revised norms stipulate. From Level 2 to Level 3 is 3 years, Level 3 to Level 4 is 8 years, Level 3 to Level 4 and Level 4 to Level 5 is 5 years each. Meanwhile, moving from Level 6 to 11 will take the longest time: 12 years. For Level 4 to Level 6, Level 6 to Level 10, Level 11 to Level 13 the duration is 10 years each, and 9 years for Level 4 to Level 11.

No formal announcement yet

The DoPT memorandum also noted that the revisions are yet to be formally implemented.

"Instructions revising the minimum qualifying service required for promotion as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix/Pay Levels, have not been issued so far and proposals for framing/amendment of recruitment rules/service rules are still being considered. However, a a need was felt to prescribe minimum qualifying service for promotion as per Pay Levels in the Revised Pay Matrix,” the document noted.

