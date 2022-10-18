Diwali bonanza: Haryana hikes DA for govt employees this festive season. Check details

The Haryana government on Tuesday increased the dearness allowance for government employees by four per cent (from 34 to 38). The hike which came amid the ongoing festive season will be applicable from July 1, 2022, according to a government notification.

The hike in the dearness allowance will be applicable for employees drawing their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission structure.

The Haryana government, in a release, said the increased DA will be paid to the employees with the pay of October 2022, and arrears for the July-September period will be paid in November.

In September, the Centre had raised the dearness allowance of government employees and pensioners by four per cent. With this, the dearness allowance would go up to 38 per cent, Union minister Anurag Thakur had announced.

Dearness allowance is the component of the monthly salary of central government employees, which is paid to compensate for the increase in cost of living due to compensation.

The Centre usually implements the DA hikes in January and July 1, but announces in March and September.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had hiked the dearness allowance of state government employees by four per cent to 38 per cent ahead of Diwali.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had announced on Twitter, “The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase the dearness allowance and dearness relief for all state government employees and pensions to 38 per cent with effect from July 1, 2022. The government has also decided to pay a bonus of ₹6,908 to all employees for financial year 2021-22. Congratulations to all”.

