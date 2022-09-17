80 lakh frontline jobs created in India in FY22, maximum workers are from these states: Report

More than eight million frontline jobs were created in the financial year 2022, witnessing a surging demand for frontline workers because of a rapid rise in jobs in delivery and retail sector, Hindustan Times' business website Livemint quoted the BetterPlace’s Frontline Index Report 2022.The Frontline Index Report is based on the data collected by the platform from June 2020 to July 2022. The data gives a detailed view of the hiring demand as well as other factors including attrition, migration, salary and upskill trends. According to the report, the e-commerce sector contributed the highest to the need for frontline workers. Talking about states, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have the highest supply of and demand for frontline workers in the country. According to the report, sixty per cent of the total frontline workers hail from these states. At least 65 per cent of the total demand for frontline workers is from these states. ALSO READ: India’s urban unemployment rate improves across genders, age groups to best-ever level: Survey

Mumbai accounted for the highest contributors and seekers of frontline workers at 24.7 per cent and 20.9 per cent respectively.

An important thing to note is that the frontline industry remains a male-dominated sector with the 97 per cent of frontline workers comprising men and only 3 per cent women. The reason behind miniscule participation of women was attributed to lack of flexibility, long job honours and taxing nature of work.

The average monthly salaries grew marginally from ₹21,664 (FY 21) to ₹22,800 in (FY 22). However, the logistics and mobility sector showed a high demand for frontline workers and offered the highest average monthly salary of ₹26,484.

The BetterPlace report stated there is a four times increase in active users for upskilling courses since 2020. However, attrition remained a major concern for enterprises with an average attrition of 12 per cent across industries. According to the report, retail and quick service restaurant recorded highest monthly average attrition rate of 19 per cent in the FY22.

