Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / ‘A colossal loss’: Air India's message to Akasa Air on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

‘A colossal loss’: Air India's message to Akasa Air on Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's demise

business
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Jhunjhunwala was among the co-founders of Akasa, India's newest airline, which commenced operations on August 7.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (twitter.com/airindiain)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Tata Sons-owned Air India on Sunday sent its condolences to India's newest airline, Akasa Air, after one of its co-founders, billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai.

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: The 'Big Bull', Akasa Air co-founder | 5 things to know

“Deeply saddened to hear the shocking news of the passing away of Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Our sincere condolences to his family members and to the entire Akasa Air family. May God give them the strength to tide over this colossal loss,” Air India said on Twitter.

RELATED STORIES

Jhunjhunwala passed away exactly a week after Akasa commenced its commercial operations, with the budget carrier's maiden flight operating between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. At the inauguration of the said flight, the stock market ace made what turned out to be his last public appearance, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan.

Also Read | Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s legacy made richer with Akasa Air, India’s newest airline

On August 12, the airline launched services on its second route, between Bengaluru and Kochi.

Also Read | 5 quotes by 'India's Warren Buffet' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala to inspire investors

Meanwhile, Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, said the company was ‘deeply saddened’ by the untimely demise of a man often described as India's very own Warren Buffet.

Also Read | PM Modi leads tributes for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: ‘Indomitable, insightful’

“We at Akasa cannot thank Mr Jhunjhunwala enough for being an early believer in us and putting his trust and faith in us to build a world-class airline. Mr Jhunjhunwala had an invincible spirit, was deeply passionate about everything Indian and cared greatly for the well-being of our employees and customers. Akasa Air will honour Mr Jhunjhunwala’s legacy, values and belief in us by striving to run a great airline,” Dube said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP