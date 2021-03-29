Home / Business / Actis to set up two green firms with USD 850 million
The first platform will focus on setting up grid-connected solar and wind power parks while the second will cater to the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.
Livemint | By Utpal Bhaskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The investments will be made from Actis Energy 5 LP fund.

Private equity firm Actis Llp plans to invest $850 million in India to build two green energy platforms, said two people aware of the development, highlighting continuing interest among global investors in the domestic renewable energy market.

The first platform will focus on setting up grid-connected solar and wind power parks while the second will cater to the growing commercial and industrial (C&I) segment. These investments will be made from Actis Energy 5 LP fund.

“While Actis plans to make an equity investment of around $600 million for the new firm that will set up grid-connected wind and solar projects, the other new firm that will cater to the C&I segment may see an equity investment of around $250 million,” said one of the two people requesting anonymity.

Considering the regulatory risks over green energy contracts and their enforcement, investors are increasingly looking at the C&I space as it tends to be insulated from risks such as curtailment in procuring power and tariff-shopping by state-owned discoms

Topics
green energy
