Home / Business / Adani gets approval for NDTV open offer for takeover bid: Report

Adani gets approval for NDTV open offer for takeover bid: Report

business
Published on Nov 14, 2022 08:20 PM IST

NDTV’s founders -- Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy -- have opposed the bid, amid concerns that the transaction will erode press freedom in the world’s largest democracy

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)
Bloomberg | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate received the regulatory nod to float an open offer for a further 26% stake in New Delhi Television Ltd., marking a crucial milestone in a takeover battle between Asia’s richest person and the broadcaster’s founders.

The Securities & Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, approved Adani Group’s open offer, according to a statement on the market regulator’s website Monday, allowing Adani to buy more equity from the media firm’s minority shareholders. The conglomerate revised the offer’s roll out date to Nov. 22. It will close on Dec. 5, NDTV said last week.

Adani’s initial plan was to launch its open offer last month, but was delayed as it awaited SEBI’s approval. The billionaire’s ports-to-power conglomerate triggered a hostile takeover bid for the broadcaster after it acquired an indirect 29.18% stake in August.

NDTV’s founders -- Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy -- have opposed the bid, amid concerns that the transaction will erode press freedom in the world’s largest democracy given the powerful tycoon’s perceived close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adani is now one step closer to gaining a larger footprint in India’s media sector. The billionaire -- whose personal fortune valued at almost $138 billion has gained the most globally this year -- is rapidly diversifying his empire beyond its cornerstone of coal mining and ports to branch into airports, data centres, cement and digital services.

Adani Group has offered to buy NDTV shares at 294 rupees each, while the media firm’s stock closed 24% higher at 364.85 rupees on Monday in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam adani ndtv
gautam adani ndtv

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out