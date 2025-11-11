Adani Group plans to build India's largest battery storage system in Gujarat

Billionaire Gautam Adani plans to build a multi-billion dollar battery energy storage system in Gujarat to support his group’s renewable energy ambitions, according to people familiar with the matter. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (Bloomberg)

The proposed installation, planned for completion by March 2026, would be India’s top battery storage facility and among the largest single-location systems globally, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing business plans.

The project is being developed at Khavda in Gujarat, where the Adani Group is building a vast renewable energy complex. The group aims to scale its storage capacity to 50 GWh within five years, the people said.

Battery energy storage is becoming increasingly vital to modern energy systems, as grids grapple with balancing large influxes of intermittent solar and wind power generation. India’s total power capacity is expected to reach about 800 MW this year, according to data from BloombergNEF. The country will need to accelerate battery installations to meet its goal of doubling clean power capacity to 500 gigawatts by the end of the decade.

A representative of the Adani Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The group is also in discussions with several international firms for technological support, the people said.

Bloomberg News reported in August that Adani is exploring a tie-up with Chinese EV giant BYD Co. for battery manufacturing.