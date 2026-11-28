The Adani Group is seeking government approval to invest in airlines, looking to expand its presence in India’s aviation sector beyond airports, group chief financial officer Jugeshinder (‘Robbie’) Singh said on Friday.

Adani group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said the group’s aggregate credit quality had improved from around A-/BBB+ levels in 2018-19 to AA+ currently. (REUTERS) more less

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The move is part of a wider expansion plan that will require substantial funding. Group companies are expected to borrow ₹1.3-1.4 trillion annually over the next two fiscal years, even as the conglomerate looks to raise more capital from domestic and international markets, Singh said.

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Speaking on the sidelines of the Trust India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026, Singh said India needed a significant increase in airline capacity to serve its untapped passenger potential. Elaborating on the opportunity, he said more than 600 million people in India have the potential to fly, and the number of daily flights would need to rise nearly tenfold to 30,000 to meet the demand. With rising incomes and a growing pool of potential flyers, India offers a significant opportunity for growth in air travel and airline capacity.

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{{^usCountry}} “And that’s why we requested the government to at least allow us to invest, so that we can facilitate the development of airlines. Some fund, some other airline company and things like that, or an entrepreneur who wants to go into that space,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And that’s why we requested the government to at least allow us to invest, so that we can facilitate the development of airlines. Some fund, some other airline company and things like that, or an entrepreneur who wants to go into that space,” Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Adani Group has the financial capacity to invest ₹4.5-5 trillion annually and expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to triple over the next five years, Singh said.

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He outlined an investment and fundraising programme spanning infrastructure, energy, data centres and emerging businesses. The group has committed to investing $120 billion over the next five years, with its annual capital expenditure rising from ₹80,000 crore three years ago to ₹1.1 trillion and ₹1.56 trillion in the subsequent years, Singh told reporters.

The group can currently execute investments of close to ₹2 trillion annually, although its theoretical investment capacity is considerably higher, he said. “We have the capacity to invest, we can invest if we want, somewhere around ₹4.5 lakh crore to ₹5 lakh crore a year, from a capital point of view. But to complete that much on the ground, we don’t have the capability,” Singh said, pointing to constraints in execution and the infrastructure ecosystem.

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To finance its expansion, group companies are expected to borrow ₹1.3-1.4 trillion each in FY27 and FY28. Adani Power will remain a significant issuer in both the domestic public and private debt markets, while other group companies are also looking to tap international bond markets.

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Singh said the group wanted domestic capital markets to account for 70-75% of its total capital over time, compared with around 56% currently. It also plans to continue raising $3-4 billion annually through equity issuances, primarily to diversify its shareholder base rather than meet immediate funding requirements.

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Foreign trade agreements could indirectly benefit Adani Ports and the group’s airports business by facilitating greater integration of logistics and economic structures between India and other economies, Singh said.

On the group’s financial position, Singh said net borrowings would increase by only around $25 billion over five years, after accounting for debt repayments of $25-30 billion, even as Ebitda triples. He added that the group’s aggregate credit quality had improved from around A-/BBB+ levels in 2018-19 to AA+ currently.

Data centres are emerging as another major investment area. Singh said the group had drawn down $900 million against an existing $3 billion financing arrangement, with overall funding agreements expected to reach around $10 billion over the next four years. The group is also exploring opportunities in materials and metals and has expressed interest in entering the airline business.

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Also read: Flight ops to shift from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport: Adani Airports, Air India Group announce plan

Against this backdrop of expansion, Singh indicated that Adani Airports would be operationally ready for a demerger in calendar year 2027, potentially paving the way for a separate listed entity. “Calendar year 27, we will be ready. Now, what the decision is, that’s for the boards to decide,” he said, clarifying that the proposed route would be a demerger rather than an initial public offering.

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Adani Airport Holdings was established in 2019 as a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises after the group won concessions to operate six airports.

It subsequently acquired a controlling stake in Mumbai International Airport and expanded its portfolio to eight airports with the addition of Navi Mumbai International Airport.