Flight ops to shift from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai airport: Adani Airports, Air India Group announce plan
Adani Airports plan flight transition to Navi Mumbai airport as Mumbai's Terminal 1 redevelopment looms.
Air India Group will gradually shift some of its flights to West Asian destinations from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to make way for the redevelopment of Terminal 1.
According to a joint announcement by Air India Group and Adani Airports, Air India Express will begin operating four domestic flights daily from NMIA in December. From January 2027, it plans to introduce flights to Kuwait and shift its existing Oman services to the new airport.
The airline will gradually move its services to six West Asian destinations - Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Doha, Muscat and Sharjah - to NMIA. The transition is expected to be completed by the IATA Northern Summer 2027 season, as per a statement by the Air India Group.
IndiGo to shift 12 daily international departures
IndiGo is also preparing to begin international operations from NMIA in February 2027. The airline plans to gradually transfer 12 daily international departures from CSMIA to the new airport, as per news agency ANI.
These flights currently connect Mumbai with Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka and Jakarta.
IndiGo will also introduce a daily service to Kathmandu. Its international network from NMIA is expected to cover 12 destinations between February and July 2027.
The airline will also shift the necessary domestic flights to NMIA to help passengers connect between domestic and international services.
IndiGo said it would announce the final dates for the transfer after completing coordination with the airport operator and securing the required approvals.
Mumbai airport redevelopment project
The shift in operations will help make room for the redevelopment of Terminal 1 at CSMIA, with the project expected to be completed by 2030.
Moving some flights to NMIA will ease pressure on Mumbai's existing airport and allow IndiGo to expand its international network from CSMIA in 2027, including services to destinations across Asia, Africa and Europe.
IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) are working together to ensure smooth connections between domestic and international flights at NMIA.
Two airports to expand Mumbai's air connectivity
The transition is expected to give passengers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region more options for domestic and international travel.
Adani Airport Holdings said NMIA is being developed with modern technology, improved transport links and infrastructure to handle future growth in air travel.
Air India Group said operating from both airports would help it continue serving Mumbai while retaining its existing operating slots at CSMIA.
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