Online duty‑free pre-booking launched for international travellers: Adani Airports, MakeMyTrip

2026: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India’s largest private airport operator and duty-free operator, and MakeMyTrip, India’s leading online travel company, today announced a partnership to make duty-free shopping more convenient and rewarding for international travellers. Adani Airport Holdings and MakeMyTrip partner to enhance duty-free shopping for international travelers with a pre-booking service.

As a part of this collaboration, a duty-free pre-booking service for both departure and arrival has been introduced.

Travellers can browse through 10+ categories across 100+ brands and over 14,000+ SKUs, and pre-book products on MakeMyTrip ahead of their journey, with access to online-exclusive offers. The service is available for both departing and arriving international passengers, enabling advance planning of purchases.

By moving shopping decisions to the trip planning stage, the initiative is designed to reduce time spent browsing and queuing at the airport. Travellers can make more informed choices earlier, improving time management from check-in through boarding and arrival.

AAHL operates duty-free outlets across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram. MakeMyTrip has increasingly emerged as the go-to platform for international travel in India. Together, the two companies are positioned to deliver an integrated, value-driven experience to the modern Indian international traveller.

Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), said, “By enabling duty-free pre-booking through MakeMyTrip, we are bringing more convenience to international travellers. The integration allows travellers to plan purchases in advance, save time at the airport, and access curated offers, making the duty-free experience simpler and more rewarding.”

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “This association is a natural extension of our Connected Trips strategy, which is centred on building a seamless, end-to-end travel experience. This collaboration gives international travellers the ability to plan smarter, make informed choices, and save more, simply by booking duty-free purchases in advance.”

The duty-free pre-booking service will be available to eligible international travellers via MakeMyTrip (app and mobile web), with pick-up at AAHL-managed airports. Additional services will be introduced in phases.