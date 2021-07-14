Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Adani Group takes over management control of MIAL
business

Adani Group takes over management control of MIAL

This followed approvals from the Union government as well as the government of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra's City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).
By Rhik Kundu, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:22 AM IST
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, on Tuesday took over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) from the GVK Group.

This followed approvals from the Union government as well as the government of Maharashtra, and Maharashtra’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

“Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, e-commerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, in a statement.

