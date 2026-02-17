Adani Group to invest $100 billion for AI data centres in India over next 10 years

The Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has announced plans to invest up to $100 billion to build integrated, renewable-energy-powered AI data centres in India by 2035. The initiative aims to establish a "sovereign energy and compute platform," positioning India as a global exporter of intelligence rather than just a consumer. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. (ANI)

The commitment is projected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across the broader ecosystem, including server manufacturing, sovereign cloud services, and advanced electrical infrastructure, bringing the total economic impact to approximately $250 billion over the next decade.

Departing from traditional data centre models, Adani’s roadmap creates a unified architecture where green power generation and high-density processing are developed in parallel.

The group is expanding its AdaniConneX platform from 2 GW to a 5 GW target, aiming for the world’s largest integrated data center platform. Power: Compute clusters will be backed by Adani Green Energy’s massive 30 GW Khavda project.

Compute clusters will be backed by Adani Green Energy’s massive 30 GW Khavda project. Investment: An additional $55 billion is earmarked to expand the group’s renewable portfolio and build one of the world's largest battery storage systems (BESS). Strategic Partnerships and Sovereignty The vision is anchored by landmark collaborations with Google for a gigawatt-scale campus in Visakhapatnam and Microsoft for facilities in Hyderabad and Pune. Furthermore, Adani is deepening its tie-up with Flipkart to develop a second high-performance AI data centre.

"The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution," Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement. He emphasised that mastering the "symmetry between energy and compute" is vital for national sovereignty.

To ensure a self-reliant supply chain, the group will co-invest in domestic manufacturing for critical components like high-capacity transformers and liquid cooling systems. Additionally, a portion of GPU capacity will be reserved specifically for Indian startups and research institutions to foster a local deep-tech ecosystem.