Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Business / Adani Group to raise $4 billion to fund green hydrogen plans

Adani Group to raise $4 billion to fund green hydrogen plans

Reuters |
Oct 26, 2023 06:36 PM IST

Adani Enterprises' unit which is in early-stage discussions with lenders, will raise the money from domestic & international banks, the report said.

India's Adani Group is looking to raise as much as $4 billion to fund its green hydrogen plans, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(REUTERS)

Adani Enterprises' unit Adani New Industries, which is in early-stage discussions with several lenders, will raise the money from domestic and international banks, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

READ | Adani Group plans to split off more business; claims no debt concerns

In September, French oil major TotalEnergies said it will invest $300 million to form a joint venture with Adani Green Energy to build renewable capacity in India.

Adani New Industries will conduct the fresh capital raise independent of Total, Bloomberg said.

A 1 million metric ton per annum green hydrogen facility in the western state of Gujarat will be among the first few projects to receive the capital, the report said.

The facility is slated to start production in 2027, according to the report.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP