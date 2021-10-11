Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Days after Mundra port drug haul, Adani Group says no to all export-import of cargo from these nations
business

Days after Mundra port drug haul, Adani Group says no to all export-import of cargo from these nations

The Adani Ports and Sez will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan at all its terminals from 15th November, it said in a statement.
Representational image.(Reuters)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

The Adani Group said on Monday its ports and logistics arm would not handle export and import of cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15.

In a statement, Adani Ports & Logistics said, “Adani Ports and Sez will not handle EXIM containerised cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan at all its terminals from 15th November.”

The move came about a month after the massive drug haul from the Adani Group-run Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district. 

Also read | Mundra port seizure had a dry run on June 9, govt alarmed over drug menace

RELATED STORIES

On the night of September 14-15, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized nearly 3,000kg of Afghan heroin mixed with talcum powder worth 21,000 crore from the port, feeding a drug network extending all over India, including New Delhi and Noida.

Officials said the consignment had originated from Afghanistan and arrived from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran.

Also read | Couple held in Afghan heroin seizure at Mundra Port got 10-12 lakh: Probe

According to reports, the estimated value of the seized heroin per kilogram is about 5-7 crore in the international market.

Days later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case as there were “clear international narco-terrorism linkages”. Last Saturday, the NIA conducted searches at various locations in different states in connection with the drug haul. An official said various incriminating documents, articles and other items were seized during the raids. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also begun a a money-laundering investigation into the seizure. 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani ports drug haul case
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

New Apple iPad Mini is most exciting iPad of 2021, so far

India receives third set of Swiss bank details of its nationals

Sensex rises 77 points to settle at 60,136; Nifty closes at 17,946 

How Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan is trying to save his empire
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP