 Adani Ports to included in Sensex from June 24, Wipro out of benchmark - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Adani Ports to included in Sensex from June 24, Wipro out of benchmark

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Adani Ports included in Sensex, replaces Wipro to enter benchmark

Adani Ports will be included in Sensex from June 24 while Wipro will be excluded, the BSE said as it announced its semi-annual rebalancing exercise in which changes were made to BSE 100, Sensex 50, Sensex Next 50 indices. With this, Adani Ports is the first stock from the 10-pack Adani Group to enter the 30-pack Sensex. In the Nifty50 index, there are two Adani stocks - Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)

Read more: Chris Wood on Indian stock market correction: Possible if these 2 things happen

From S&P BSE 100 index Page Industries, SBI Cards, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be replaced by REC Ltd, HDFC AMC, Canara Bank, Cummins India, Punjab National Bank.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Moreover, Trent will replace Divi's Labs in Sensex 50 as well. 

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Adani Ports to included in Sensex from June 24, Wipro out of benchmark
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On