Adani Ports to included in Sensex from June 24, Wipro out of benchmark

Adani Ports will be included in Sensex from June 24 while Wipro will be excluded, the BSE said as it announced its semi-annual rebalancing exercise in which changes were made to BSE 100, Sensex 50, Sensex Next 50 indices. With this, Adani Ports is the first stock from the 10-pack Adani Group to enter the 30-pack Sensex. In the Nifty50 index, there are two Adani stocks - Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises.

Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.(ANI)