Adani Ports to included in Sensex from June 24, Wipro out of benchmark
Adani Ports included in Sensex, replaces Wipro to enter benchmark
Adani Ports will be included in Sensex from June 24 while Wipro will be excluded, the BSE said as it announced its semi-annual rebalancing exercise in which changes were made to BSE 100, Sensex 50, Sensex Next 50 indices. With this, Adani Ports is the first stock from the 10-pack Adani Group to enter the 30-pack Sensex. In the Nifty50 index, there are two Adani stocks - Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises.
Read more: Chris Wood on Indian stock market correction: Possible if these 2 things happen
From S&P BSE 100 index Page Industries, SBI Cards, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks, Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be replaced by REC Ltd, HDFC AMC, Canara Bank, Cummins India, Punjab National Bank.
Moreover, Trent will replace Divi's Labs in Sensex 50 as well.
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail