Home / Business / Adani stocks slide as Moody's changes outlook on 4 firms to 'negative'

Adani stocks slide as Moody's changes outlook on 4 firms to 'negative'

business
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 11:23 AM IST

In the morning session, shares of Adani Power plummeted to ₹156.10.

A painting of Gautam Adani in Mumbai highlights the ongoing crisis of the Adani group. (AFP)
A painting of Gautam Adani in Mumbai highlights the ongoing crisis of the Adani group. (AFP)
PTI | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

Shares of Adani group of companies declined in morning trade on Monday, with flagship company Adani Enterprises falling over 4 per cent after credit rating firm Moody's revised the rating outlook on four companies of the conglomerate to 'negative' from 'stable'.

On the BSE, the scrip of Adani Enterprises dived 4.32 per cent to 1,767.60 apiece in the early trade, while shares of Adani Ports and Economic Zone slipped 2.56 per cent to 568.90 per share.

Some of the group firms also touched their lower price bands.

In the morning session, shares of Adani Power plummeted to 156.10, Adani Transmission to 1,126.85, Adani Green Energy to 687.75 and Adani Total Gas to 1,195.35 per share on the bourse. All these scrips declined 5 per cent each.

The scrip of Ambuja Cements plunged 3.34 per cent to 349, Adani Wilmar went lower by 3.31 per cent to 421.65, NDTV nosedived 2.25 per cent to 203.95 and ACC fell 1.49 per cent to 1,853 apiece on the BSE.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 393.56 points or 0.65 per cent lower at 60,289.14 points.

In a statement, Moody's Investor Service on Friday said that it has revised the rating outlook on four Adani Group companies to negative from stable after a significant and rapid decline in market value following a report by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

The combined market cap of the group companies is down by 51 per cent as compared to that on January 24, when US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research through its adverse report made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adani group gautam adani adani enterprises + 1 more
adani group gautam adani adani enterprises
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out