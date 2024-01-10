After DoT order, 2 eSIM firms taken off Google, Apple app stores in India

NEW DELHI: Google and Apple have removed Airalo and Holafly, two applications that sell international eSIMs, from their Indian app stores following a directive from the department of telecommunications DoT on January 4. An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables a customer to connect to a mobile network without a physical SIM card. (File Photo)

DoT issued the order because the two apps sold international eSIMs without proper approvals. It has also asked internet service providers to block access to the two services’ websites.

Neither company’s app or website was accessible in India without a VPN, HT found.

Firms need a no-objection certificate from DoT to sell foreign SIMs in India. A DoT decision in 2022 mandates that such foreign SIMs are only sold by authorised entities, are activated after effective KYC verification of the buyer and are used outside the country. Details about these global SIM cards are also required to be sent to central security agencies every month.