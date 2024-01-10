close_game
News / Business / After DoT order, 2 eSIM firms taken off Google, Apple app stores in India

After DoT order, 2 eSIM firms taken off Google, Apple app stores in India

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 10, 2024 01:09 PM IST

Google and Apple have removed Airalo and Holafly, two eSIM selling apps, from their Indian app stores as they were selling international eSIMs without proper approvals.

NEW DELHI: Google and Apple have removed Airalo and Holafly, two applications that sell international eSIMs, from their Indian app stores following a directive from the department of telecommunications DoT on January 4.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables a customer to connect to a mobile network without a physical SIM card.
An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables a customer to connect to a mobile network without a physical SIM card. (File Photo)

DoT issued the order because the two apps sold international eSIMs without proper approvals. It has also asked internet service providers to block access to the two services’ websites.

An eSIM is a digital SIM that enables a customer to connect to a mobile network without a physical SIM card.

Moneycontrol first reported this development.

Neither company’s app or website was accessible in India without a VPN, HT found.

Firms need a no-objection certificate from DoT to sell foreign SIMs in India. A DoT decision in 2022 mandates that such foreign SIMs are only sold by authorised entities, are activated after effective KYC verification of the buyer and are used outside the country. Details about these global SIM cards are also required to be sent to central security agencies every month.

