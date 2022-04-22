Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / After IMF, World Bank, UBS trims India growth forecast to 7 per cent
business

After IMF, World Bank, UBS trims India growth forecast to 7 per cent

The International Monetary Fund had revised its India growth to 8.2 per cent, down by 0.8 base points from the previous year. The World Bank had also cut its economic growth forecast for India from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent. 
The UBS has projected India's growth at 7 per cent for the current financial year.(Reuters)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 04:29 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Global financial services firm UBS on Friday projected India's economic growth at 7 per cent for the current financial year, down by 70 basis points, news agency Reuters reported. The firm cited slow global growth due to high commodity prices, weak local demand due to energy price hikes, inflation and a struggling labour market."We believe the pass-through of high global commodity prices to the real economy will affect households' purchasing power and company margins, and constrain the fiscal space available for capex," UBS economist Tanvee Gupta Jain said in a note.On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund had projected India's growth to 8.2 per cent, stating that the growth had slashed by 0.8 base points from last year in the same period. The IMF had projected a global growth of 3.6 per cent due to the Ukraine war.

The IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva had hailed India's growth rate, calling it a positive news for the world. "India is one of the economies that are growing at a high rate. Even with the small downgrade, growth is projected for this year to be 8.2 per cent," the IMF chief had said.The IMF forecast had come a week after the World Bank had cut its economic growth forecast for India and the entire south Asian region. The global lender had lowered its growth projection for India to 8 per cent from 8.7 per cent for the current fiscal year to March 2023, citing worse supply bottleneck and inflation due to the Ukraine war.

India meets nearly 80% of its oil needs through imports and rising crude prices push up the country's trade and current account deficit while also hurting the rupee and fuelling imported inflation.

RELATED STORIES

The Reserve Bank of India earlier this month raised its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year to 5.7%, 120 basis points above its forecast in February, while cutting its economic growth estimate to 7.2% from 7.8%.

UBS expects India's gross domestic product growth to settle at a rate of 6% per annum beyond fiscal 2023.(With Reuters inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
india world bank imf gdp growth economic growth
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP