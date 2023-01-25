Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Ahead of Budget 2023, ‘Halwa’ ceremony to be held tomorrow | All you need to know

Ahead of Budget 2023, ‘Halwa’ ceremony to be held tomorrow | All you need to know

business
Published on Jan 25, 2023 03:12 PM IST

After the ceremony, ministry officials and staff involved with the preparation of budget, enter a ‘lock-in’ period.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an earlier halwa ceremony (PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The traditional ‘Halwa’ ceremony, that takes place ahead of the presentation of the annual February 1 Union budget, will be held on January 26, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday.

Click here for full coverage on Budget 2023

“The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the Budget preparation process for Union Budget 2023-24, will be held for tomorrow in the presence of Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt. @nsitharaman, in the Budget Press situated inside North Block,” the ministry said in a tweet.

“Along with the Union FM, the Halwa ceremony will be attended by the Union ministers of State for Finance, along with Secretaries of the Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia besides senior officials and members of the Union Budget Press,” it added.

What is ‘Halwa’ ceremony?

The ceremony is a ‘send-off’ for ministry officials and staff involved with the preparation of the Union government's annual financial statement. They enter what is called a ‘lock-in’ period, during which they stay inside the ministry, cut off from their families, to maintain the secrecy around the final budget document.

Also Read | Union budget: How govt prepares annual financial statement?

They leave the North Block, which houses the finance ministry, after the budget is tabled by the finance minister, in Lok Sabha, on February 1.

What happens at ‘Halwa’ ceremony?

The finance minister opens the ceremony by stirring the ‘halwa’ in a kadhai (large metal pot). Last year, however, it was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the staff were served sweets instead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nirmala sitharaman budget 2023
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP