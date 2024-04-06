Air India CEO's annual letter to employees with an update on appraisal cycle: ‘Busy compiling numbers…’

Air India’s chief executive officer Campbell Wilson wrote an annual letter to employees thanking them for their efforts in the past one year and said that the annual appraisal cycle is currently underway and it will be made effective from April 1. Air India CEO said that the airline is moving towards becoming “a world class, global airline with an Indian heart”.

“Our Finance and HR colleagues are busy compiling the numbers which will, amongst other things, determine increments and, once the counting, reporting, auditing and board approvals are complete in a few weeks’ time, we’ll share the news and ensure that changes are made effective from 1st April,” he said in the letter as per Moneycontrol.

The airline is moving towards becoming “a world class, global airline with an Indian heart”, he said, adding that the airline has on boarded the first batch of cadet pilots who will soon start their ground training in the US.

The cabin crew has “cleared the backlog of training batches, which will mark the addition of its 4,000th crew member since privatisation. These new colleagues join our great group of experienced leaders and mentors, and together, with an average age of 28, they will personify the new Air India around the world," he said.

This comes as Air India's sister airline Vistara faces operational delays and cancellations after pilots went on mass ‘sick leave’ to protest the new compensation structure and schedule.