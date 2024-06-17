 Air India Express completes operational IATA safety audit - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Air India Express completes operational IATA safety audit

ByHT News Desk
Jun 17, 2024 09:53 PM IST

Air India Express affirmed their safety standards by completing the IATA Operational Safety Audit, officials from the company said on Monday.

Tata Group-owned Air India Express on Monday announced that it had successfully completed its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transportation Authority (IATA), which is the global trade association of airlines.

Air India successfully completed its IATA Operational Safety Audit
Air India successfully completed its IATA Operational Safety Audit

The IOSA registration is a key element for industry safety and has been implemented to achieve two fundamental goals – improve airline operational safety and enhance efficiency. By completing the IOSA, Air India Express said it had “affirmed its world-class safety standards.”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh said, "We are proud to announce our successful completion of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team, which consistently prioritises safety, security, and operational excellence. The IOSA is a rigorous evaluation process, and achieving this distinction reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest international standards across all aspects of our operations.”

The IOSA registration covers key areas, such as, Corporate Organization and Management, Flight Operations, Operational Control/Flight Dispatch, Aircraft Engineering & Maintenance, Cabin Operations, Aircraft Ground Handling, Cargo Operations, Operational Security, and more.

Earlier, Air India Express faced a setback after many of its crew members took a mass sick leave which led the cancellation of multiple flights. Around 200 crew members of the budget carrier went on strike on May 7, protesting against the alleged mismanagement in the company.

After the protest was called off, an Air India Express staff union has claimed the airline has issued charge sheets against 200 cabin crew members for reporting sick last month when the carrier faced significant disruptions.

The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) termed the airline's move as unfortunate and unfair labour practice. In a letter to Air India Express chief Aloke Singh on Sunday, the union also warned the Tata Group-run airline's management that such actions could be detrimental to the interests of the company and its passengers.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Air India Express completes operational IATA safety audit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On