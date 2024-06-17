Air India Express completes operational IATA safety audit

Tata Group-owned Air India Express on Monday announced that it had successfully completed its IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transportation Authority (IATA), which is the global trade association of airlines. Air India successfully completed its IATA Operational Safety Audit

The IOSA registration is a key element for industry safety and has been implemented to achieve two fundamental goals – improve airline operational safety and enhance efficiency. By completing the IOSA, Air India Express said it had “affirmed its world-class safety standards.”

Air India Express managing director Aloke Singh said, "We are proud to announce our successful completion of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our entire team, which consistently prioritises safety, security, and operational excellence. The IOSA is a rigorous evaluation process, and achieving this distinction reinforces our commitment to upholding the highest international standards across all aspects of our operations.”

The IOSA registration covers key areas, such as, Corporate Organization and Management, Flight Operations, Operational Control/Flight Dispatch, Aircraft Engineering & Maintenance, Cabin Operations, Aircraft Ground Handling, Cargo Operations, Operational Security, and more.

Earlier, Air India Express faced a setback after many of its crew members took a mass sick leave which led the cancellation of multiple flights. Around 200 crew members of the budget carrier went on strike on May 7, protesting against the alleged mismanagement in the company.

After the protest was called off, an Air India Express staff union has claimed the airline has issued charge sheets against 200 cabin crew members for reporting sick last month when the carrier faced significant disruptions.

The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) termed the airline's move as unfortunate and unfair labour practice. In a letter to Air India Express chief Aloke Singh on Sunday, the union also warned the Tata Group-run airline's management that such actions could be detrimental to the interests of the company and its passengers.