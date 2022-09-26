Air India improves refund processes; 2.5 lakh cases cleared

Air India has processed refunds of more than 2.5 lakh cases totalling over ₹150 crore till date after Tata group took its ownership in January 2021, the airline said on Monday adding that it has begun working on improving the process.

Acknowledging that refunds have been an issue for many airlines during the global pandemic and subsequent recovery, Air India shared details of the steps it has taken to improve its capability and performance in this area.

“Like all airlines, Air India was severely impacted by Covid-19 and, regrettably, many customers’ travel plans were affected. As one of many steps undertaken to better meet customer expectations and speedily address legacy issues post-privatisation, Air India has placed high priority on clearing the backlog of refunds,” an Air India spokesperson said.

Mentioning that the airline is making efforts to improve processes and systems to turn around new refund cases at a greater pace, the spokesperson said, “As of today, an eligible refund request lodged on the Air India website will typically be processed by the airline within 2-3 days,” he added.

The airline however clarified that, subsequent processing by banks and/or credit card companies, is beyond the airline’s control, and can add another two weeks before customers see the refund (less any fees deducted in accordance with the tickets’ conditions of sale) in their accounts.

“In the case of bookings made via travel agents, the refund is made to the travel agent who is then responsible for disbursing to the traveller,” Air India said.

“At Air India, the customer is our topmost priority. The processing of a record number of pending refund cases is a testimony to the different teams coming together and addressing a key legacy issue in a comprehensive and effective manner. As part of our transformation, we are committed to bring standardised structure across our functions which is critical for us to emerge as one of the world class airline brands globally,” said Air India’s chief customer experience officer and global head, airport operations, Rajesh Dogra.

“We encourage anyone who believes they have a refund outstanding from Air India to provide details via the Old Pending Refund Link on the home page of our website www.airindia.in,” Dogra added.

This link, the airline said, has been specially created to address if there is any residual old pending refund case.

Air India has been focusing on improving the airlines image and has set a five a year goal plan for the same. It recently unveiled its comprehensive transformation plan, to establish itself, once again, as a world-class global airline. The plan titled “Vihaan.AI”, which in Sanskrit signifies the dawn of a new era, with identified objectives for Air India over the next 5 years is a comprehensive multi-stage transformation roadmap towards becoming a world class global airline with an Indian heart, the airline said.

