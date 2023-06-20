Air India purchases 470 aircraft from Boeing, Airbus

Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday firmed up its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion. “Happy to share that we have signed purchase agreements with @Airbus and @BoeingAirplanes at Paris Air Show today to add 470 new aircraft to enhance our fleet strength! Air India is committed to playing its part in building New India”, Air India tweeted.This comes a day after IndiGo bought 500 A320 planes from Airbus in the largest order in the history of commercial aviation.

Air India

According to a statement released by the airline, the orders include 34 A350-1000, six A350-900, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 10 Boeing 777X widebody aircraft, as well as 140 Airbus A320neo, 70 Airbus A321neo and 190 Boeing 737MAX narrowbody aircraft.

“This landmark step further positions Air India for long-term growth and success that, we have every hope, will come together to represent the best of modern aviation to the world", N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India, said in a statement.ALSO READ: IndiGO's Airbus order: These are other mega commercial aviation deals

Campbell Wilson, chief executive officer and managing director of Air India, said, "Our ambitious fleet renewal and expansion programme will see Air India operate the most advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft across our route network within five years. We are proud to be working with all our partners in this journey to rebuild a global airline which reflects India taking a more confident posture around the world.”

According to the statement, Airbus company Satair and the Boeing Global Services will support Air India with solutions including parts and maintenance provisioning, digital applications, and modification services.

The Airbus A350 will lead the deliveries of the new aircraft later this year, with the bulk of the order to arrive from mid-2025 onwards. Air India said it has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion.

“We are excited to be a key partner in the reinvention of the Flying Maharaja. Under the leadership of the Tata Group and a focussed new management, this is one of the most ambitious projects in the airline business today. We are proud that the efficiencies, comfort and range capability offered by our latest generation aircraft will contribute to the process, as Air India reclaims its rightful position as a world-class premium carrier", Christian Scherer, chief commercial officer and Head of International at Airbus, said.

“The fuel-efficient mix of next-generation airplanes including the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777X will sustainably power Air India’s future fleet in the world’s fastest growing commercial aviation market,” Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

