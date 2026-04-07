Air India revises fuel-surcharge math as ATF prices double in one month
Air India will transition from flat fees to a distance-based grid for domestic flights and implement sharp increases for international flights from April 8.
Air India Ltd. has revised its fuel surcharge math for domestic and international flights, reacting to a volatile energy market that has seen global jet fuel prices nearly double in a single month.
The carrier, owned by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., will transition from flat fees to a distance-based grid for domestic flights and implement sharp increases for long-haul travel from 8 April, according to a statement on Tuesday (7 April 2026).
The move follows data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) showing global average jet fuel prices surged to $195.19 per barrel for the week ending 27 March, up from $99.40 at the end of February.
The price spike has been exacerbated by a tripling of the “crack spread”—the refinery margin for turning crude into Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF)—which jumped to $81.44 per barrel in late March.
Air India described the current landscape as “one of the most challenging fuel cost environments” airlines have faced in years.
Air India Domestic Flights
For flights within India, Air India is adopting a calibrated approach after the government capped domestic ATF price hikes at 25%. Effective 0901 Hrs IST on Wednesday, domestic surcharges will range from ₹299 for short hauls under 500 km to ₹899 for routes exceeding 2,000 km. The new rates apply to both full-service Air India and its low-cost arm, Air India Express.
Air India International Flights
International routes, which lack the domestic price mitigations, face steeper levies. The fuel surcharges for North America and Australia will reach $280 per passenger per sector. European routes, including the UK, will see a $205 surcharge effective 10 April.
“The fuel surcharges on international routes do not compensate for exponential increase in jet fuel prices,” the company said in a statement, noting it continues to “absorb a significant portion” of the costs.
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Tickets issued prior to the effective dates will not be subject to the new fuel surcharge structure, unless passengers request itinerary changes. The airline said it will review the fuel surcharges periodically.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More