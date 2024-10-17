Airbnb launches Co-Host Network, 50+ guest-focused upgrades to personalize stays

Airbnb has announced the launch of its Co-Host Network, a new feature designed to help homeowners more easily manage their properties on the platform by connecting them with experienced local co-hosts. The initiative comes alongside a range of over 50 new guest-focused upgrades aimed at creating a more personalised travel experience, Airbnb said in a statement. Airbnb is rolling out a series of personalized updates for guests, including suggested destinations, customised search filters, and listing.(REUTERS)

The Co-Host Network allows users to hire vetted co-hosts directly through the Airbnb app. These co-hosts, who boast an average rating of 4.86 stars—compared to 4.62 for larger property management firms—provide support in areas such as listing setup, managing bookings, and communicating with guests. Airbnb revealed that 73% of its co-hosts are Superhosts, with 84% managing Guest Favorite homes.

“With the Co-Host Network, we’re taking the work out of hosting,” said Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky. “You provide the home, and we’ll provide an exceptional co-host.”

In addition to helping hosts, Airbnb is rolling out a series of personalized updates for guests, including suggested destinations, customised search filters, and listing highlights based on past trips and searches. The platform will now offer travel recommendations and tips, such as extended stay discounts and new search shortcuts, to streamline the booking process.

“For decades, travel apps have been one-size-fits-all. We’re changing that today,” Chesky said. “This is the beginning of a more personalized Airbnb.”

The company has also announced over 20 new tools for hosts, including pricing tips, customisable quick replies, and an earnings dashboard to help them manage bookings more efficiently.