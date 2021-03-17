Home / Business / Airlines face new challenge with fuel prices on upswing
Airlines face new challenge with fuel prices on upswing

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 06:01 PM IST
While flying helped carry the virus around the world initially, airplanes themselves have so far not been proven to be super-spreader locations the way business conferences and meat-packing plants have been.(Bloomberg/ Representational image)

Just as airlines start to emerge from their biggest slump on record, the industry is facing a new headache: a rapid rise in fuel prices.

Escalating fuel costs will create a dilemma for carriers who unwound hedges that proved costly when demand suddenly disappeared when the coronavirus hit last year, said John Grant, senior analyst at OAG, which tracks aviation trends.

“It’s more than a concern,” given that the fuel bill is the one of airlines’ biggest and most unpredictable costs, he said in a webinar.

Global capacity remains just above half of pre-pandemic levels, with the domestic US market a bright spot for growth, according to OAG. Carriers are going to have to re-evaluate capacity plans because rising fuel prices require fuller flights to break even, said Brendan Sobie, a consultant at Sobie Aviation.

Demand for jet fuel and kerosene is expected to take until 2024 to recover to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency.

Still, oil prices -- which underlie jet-fuel pricing -- have skyrocketed from below $20 a barrel at the height of lockdown last year to near $70 as the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and output cuts from OPEC+ members tighten supply. Crude is up almost 34% this year.

