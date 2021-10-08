Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Airtel offers 6,000 cashback offer on budget phones ahead of JioPhone launch
business

Airtel offers 6,000 cashback offer on budget phones ahead of JioPhone launch

To avail the 6,000 rupees ($80) cashback on smartphones priced as much as 12,000 rupees, a customer will need to buy a so-called prepaid mobile services pack of 249 rupees or above continuously for 36 months. 
Airtel said if a customer opts for a device priced at 6,000 rupees, they can get back their entire investment.(Reuters)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 04:16 PM IST
Bloomberg |

Bharti Airtel Ltd. unveiled a cashback offer on over 150 budget smartphones from leading brands ahead of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. introducing its Google co-engineered budget handset before the Hindu festival of Diwali in November.

To avail the 6,000 rupees ($80) cashback on smartphones priced as much as 12,000 rupees, a customer will need to buy a so-called prepaid mobile services pack of 249 rupees or above continuously for 36 months, India’s No.2 wireless phone operator said in a statement Friday. The customer will receive the cashback in two parts - 2,000 rupees after 18 months and 4,000 rupees after 36 months.

Ambani’s technology services company Jio Platforms Ltd. said last month it and Google have made considerable progress toward launching a budget smartphone - JioPhone Next -- and are actively working to make it available in time for the Diwali festive season. Both have indicated plans to achieve a breakthrough price for the proposed smartphone.

RELATED STORIES

The cashback offer is expected to intensify competition in a market that was disrupted by Reliance Jio’s entry in 2016 with free calls and cheap data leaving many incumbents to exit, merge or file for bankruptcy.

Airtel said if a customer opts for a device priced at 6,000 rupees, they can get back their entire investment.    

Topics
bharti airtel group airtel
