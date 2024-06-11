 Ajay Hinduja on Swiss human-trafficking trial says nanny was like a ‘second mum’ to family - Hindustan Times
Ajay Hinduja on Swiss human-trafficking trial says nanny was like a ‘second mum’ to family

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 11, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Ajay Hinduja of the billionaire Hinduja family rejected allegations of human trafficking and overworking his Indian nannies.

Ajay Hinduja, scion of the billionaire Hinduja family, rejected allegations he overworked an Indian nanny at his Swiss villa, saying she was like a “second mum” to his kids, Bloomberg reported.

Representational (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This development came about while he was testifying on the first day of the Geneva trial after being accused of human trafficking and overworking household staff.

Hinduja, his wife Namrata, and parents Prakash and Kamal were all indicted last year by Geneva prosecutors for allegedly making their staff work up to 18-hour days without a day off at their villa overlooking Lake Geneva, according to the Bloomberg report.

The family allegedly confiscated their staff’s passports and put to them work on short-term tourist visas repeatedly obtained on false pretenses, prosecutors say.

“Someone who would make an employee work that hard would be an idiot,” Ajay Hinduja told the court on Monday. “She wouldn’t have been able to do her job properly if she worked 18 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

“I am shocked that someone who we considered to be a second mum for our children, could accuse us of something as demeaning as human trafficking,” he said later in the hearing, according to Bloomberg.

Ajay Hinduja rejected the passport and visa accusation and said the employees had contracts endorsed by the Swiss embassy in India and their visas were regularly renewed by Geneva cantonal authorities.

Judge Sabina Mascotto immediately rebutted that characterization of events, saying checks showed the staff lacked the correct Swiss paperwork. Instead they only ever had French-issued, Schengen-zone visas, the report read.

Schengen visas allow people to move around European without passport checks.

Ajay Hinduja said his staff were allowed to come and go from the house as they pleased, provided at least one of them was home at all times for security reasons.

When asked about their salaries, which prosecutors say never amounted to more than a few hundred Swiss francs a month, a fraction of the equivalent local wages, he said it was the Hinduja Group’s HR department that did all hiring and contracts and not him.

On Monday evening, he said his lawyers and those for the three plaintiffs were “close” to reaching a deal that would see the staff withdraw their complaints. But even if things get settled, it should still mean the criminal trial will proceed, Bloomberg reported.

His one regret, he testified, was that he didn’t get more involved in the running of the household after his parents were convicted of minor infractions, after being denounced at an employment tribunal in 2006.

“I regret not having analyzed the situation more closely,” he said, in part because he was so busy with his own work. “I had confidence” in our legal advisers, he said.

The trial only started on Monday after the Hindujas secured a postponement, citing the inability of the parents to travel because of poor health. The lawyers then sought to have the judge recused, citing alleged bias, and to have the case sent back for re-examination. Both requests were rejected, Bloomberg reported.

News / Business / Ajay Hinduja on Swiss human-trafficking trial says nanny was like a 'second mum' to family
