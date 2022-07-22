Akshaya Moondra to replace Ravinder Takkar as Vodafone Idea Ltd CEO next month

Vodafone Idea Limited - also known as Vi - on Friday announced the elevation of chief financial officer Akshay Moondra as its new chief executive officer. In a filing, the telecom operator said that Ravinder Takkar, the managing director and chief executive officer, was appointed as such by the Board of Directors of the Company on August 19, 2019 for a term of three years,

This term shall come to an end on close of business hours on August 18, it added. "The board of the company has, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, appointed Akshaya Moondra, currently the chief financial officer of the company, as the chief executive officer of the company for a period of 3 years effective August 19, 2022," read the filing, news agency PTI reported.

While Ravinder Takkar will step down on August 18 as the CEO, he would continue to be a non-executive and non-independent director.

The cash-strapped firm will announce a new CFO in due course, according to the filing.

(With inputs from PTI)