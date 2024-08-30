All bank holidays for September 2024: Banks to be closed for 15 days, see full list

Banks will be closed for a total of 15 days in September 2024. This is inclusive of all Sundays along with second and fourth Saturdays. Bank holidays also varies from state to state since several places in India celebrate their own regional festivals (Pradeep Gaur/Mint/Representational Image)

However, this also varies from state to state since several places in India celebrate their own regional festivals, thus it is important to carefully check and plan transactions accordingly.

What are the occasions for banks to be closed this September?

Banks will remain shut on the following days as officially listed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

September 1: Sunday

September 4 (Wednesday): Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva; Banks are shut in Assam.

September 7 (Saturday): Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi; Banks are shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana and Goa.

September 8: Sunday

September 14 (Saturday): Karma Puja/First Onam; all banks are shut due to second Saturday and Karma Puja/First Onam celebrations in Kerala and Jharkhand.

September 15: Sunday

September 16 (Monday): Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (bara vafat); banks are shut in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad - Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttara Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

September 17 (Tuesday): Banks are shut in Sikkim and Chhattisgarh due to Indrajatra/Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)

September 18 (Wednesday): Pang-Lhabsol; Banks are shut in Assam.

September 20 (Friday): Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

September 21 (Saturday): Banks are shut in Kerala due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 22: Sunday

September 23 (Monday): Banks are closed in Jammu and Srinagar on occasion of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 28: Fourth Saturday

September 29: Sunday

