Alliance Air no longer subsidiary of Air India; moves to own website, flight code

A day after Air India announced that Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary, the latter, on Friday, confirmed the development, saying that effective immediately, it will function independently under the Union government. “Alliance Air, from 15th April 2022, will no longer be a part of Air India after its divestment and will be run as an independent Business unit the Government of India. Mr Vineet Sood, CEO, informed that going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under the Alliance Air banner under flight code 9I-XXX,” the newly-independent airline informed in a statement, according to news agency ANI.

The press release also noted that the carrier now has its own website, www.allianceair.in, on which passengers can start booking their tickets.

On Thursday, Air India, the now-former national carrier which was taken over by Tata Sons on January 27, said in a tweet that Alliance Air is not its subsidiary anymore. “Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with ‘9’ or 3-digit flight number starting with ‘9I’ may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air. Bookings, queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April, 2022,” it said.

Previously known as Air India Regional, Alliance Air, mainly operates flights under the Centre's Regional Connectivity Scheme, UDAN. It was founded in April 1996 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Indian Airlines; in February 2011, Indian Airlines merged with Air India.

