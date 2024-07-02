Allied Blenders and Distillers shares list at 14% premium over issue price

Allied Blenders and Distillers shares debuted on the bourses today (July 2) opening on NSE at ₹320 per share, 13.88% higher than the issue price of ₹281. On BSE, Allied Blenders and Distillers share price today opened at ₹318.10 apiece, up 13.20% than the issue price. This comes as it was anticipated that the shares will open in the range of ₹315 to ₹333 apiece. On BSE, Allied Blenders and Distillers share price today opened at ₹ 318.10 apiece, up 13.20% than the issue price.

The ₹1,500-crore public offer received high investor interest as the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO was subscribed 23.55 times with investors bidding for 92.71 crore equity shares against the offer size of 3.93 crore.

Of this, non-institutional investors purchased 32.40 times their allotted portion, qualified institutional buyers bid 50.37 times their reserved portion and retail investors subscribed to 4.51 times their allocated shares.