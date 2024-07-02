 Allied Blenders and Distillers shares list at 14% premium over issue price - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Allied Blenders and Distillers shares list at 14% premium over issue price

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2024 10:31 AM IST

On BSE, Allied Blenders and Distillers share price today opened at ₹318.10 apiece, up 13.20% than the issue price.

Allied Blenders and Distillers shares debuted on the bourses today (July 2) opening on NSE at 320 per share, 13.88% higher than the issue price of 281. On BSE, Allied Blenders and Distillers share price today opened at 318.10 apiece, up 13.20% than the issue price. This comes as it was anticipated that the shares will open in the range of 315 to 333 apiece.

On BSE, Allied Blenders and Distillers share price today opened at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>318.10 apiece, up 13.20% than the issue price.
On BSE, Allied Blenders and Distillers share price today opened at 318.10 apiece, up 13.20% than the issue price.

Read more: HDFC Bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13: Check timings

The 1,500-crore public offer received high investor interest as the Allied Blenders and Distillers IPO was subscribed 23.55 times with investors bidding for 92.71 crore equity shares against the offer size of 3.93 crore. 

Read more: Adani Group stocks Adani Ent, Adani Ports trade flat after Hindenburg response

Of this, non-institutional investors purchased 32.40 times their allotted portion, qualified institutional buyers bid 50.37 times their reserved portion and retail investors subscribed to 4.51 times their allocated shares.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Allied Blenders and Distillers shares list at 14% premium over issue price
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On