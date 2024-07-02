 HDFC Bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13: Check timings - Hindustan Times
HDFC Bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13: Check timings

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2024 09:14 AM IST

On July 13, HDFC Bank said that UPI services will be unavailable at two specific times.

HDFC Bank announced a scheduled system upgrade on July 13 that will temporarily impact UPI services. The bank said that the upgrade is aimed at enhancing the bank's performance, capacity and reliability. On July 13, HDFC Bank said that The UPI services will be unavailable at two specific times: from 3:00am to 3:45am and from 9:30am to 12:45pm.

The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Reuters)

NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period, the bank said. Additionally, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period, it said.

HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”

However, it should be noted that during the upgrade period, customers can withdraw cash from ATMs using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, although with restricted limits. You can also use debit and credit cards on swipe machines at stores and for online purchases.

News / Business / HDFC Bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13: Check timings
