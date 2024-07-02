HDFC Bank to temporarily stop UPI services on July 13: Check timings
On July 13, HDFC Bank said that UPI services will be unavailable at two specific times.
HDFC Bank announced a scheduled system upgrade on July 13 that will temporarily impact UPI services. The bank said that the upgrade is aimed at enhancing the bank's performance, capacity and reliability. On July 13, HDFC Bank said that The UPI services will be unavailable at two specific times: from 3:00am to 3:45am and from 9:30am to 12:45pm.
Read more: Steve Ballmer is 6th richest person in the world, wealthier than Bill Gates
NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period, the bank said. Additionally, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable throughout the upgrade period, it said.
Read more: Patanjali Foods to buy Patanjali Ayurved's non-food business for ₹1,100 crore
HDFC Bank said, “To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advises customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7:30 PM on Friday, 12th July 2024, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The upgrade is scheduled from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM on 13th July 2024, during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience. For further details and updates, please visit the HDFC Bank website or contact customer service.”
Read more: Hindenburg's charges against Uday Kotak on Sebi notice: ‘Protecting another powerful businessman’
However, it should be noted that during the upgrade period, customers can withdraw cash from ATMs using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, although with restricted limits. You can also use debit and credit cards on swipe machines at stores and for online purchases.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.