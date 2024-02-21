Amazon may launch low-priced fashion, lifestyle vertical in India: Details

Amazon may venture into low-priced fashion and lifestyle with the launch of Amazon Bazaar in India, as per an Economic Times report as demand for mass-market products slowed down. The report claimed that Amazon Bazaar has already initiated the onboarding process for sellers as it has been pushing them to list unbranded fashion and lifestyle products. These include apparel, watches, shoes, jewellery, and luggage, which are priced below ₹600, the report said. The Amazon logo is pictured.(Reuters)

"Bazaar is a new store on Amazon where you can sell your fashion and lifestyle products online at no extra charges, thus making it more profitable to run your business," a document from Amazon to sellers read.

Amazon will aim to compete with Meesho and Flipkart's Shopsy. Additionally, Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani is working on its own low-price platform Ajio Street as well. Globally Amazon faces competition, in the United States, from Chinese online retailers Shein and Temu.

Amazon Bazaar's delivery timelines will be between two to three days as the company plans to offer a zero referral fee to merchants.

The report claimed that Amazon is also in early stages of discussions with brands and sellers to be able to deliver certain products within a few hours.

“Talks on hyperlocal are still at an early stage and may take some time. Segments like homecare and non-grocery daily items are seeing consumers moving to the likes of Blinkit, Zepto or Instamart. The idea is to see if they can deliver some of these products faster," it added,