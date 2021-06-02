Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / AMC to reward retail investors with free popcorn, screenings after 1,400% rally
business

AMC to reward retail investors with free popcorn, screenings after 1,400% rally

More than 3.2 million individual investors owned a stake in AMC as of March 11, according to the statement.
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
People line up for movie tickets at a reopened AMC theatre in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is going all-in on this meme stock phenomenon.

The movie theater company launched on Wednesday a new initiative to promote “direct communication” with individual investors, who helped push AMC’s stock up 1,400% this year, rewarding them with free tickets and free popcorn.

“Many of our investors have demonstrated support and confidence in AMC...After all, these people are the owners of AMC, and I work for them,” chief executive officer Adam Aron said in a statement Wednesday.

More than 3.2 million individual investors owned a stake in AMC as of March 11, according to the statement. Those investors have the chance to enroll in the program ahead of the company’s July 29 shareholders meeting.

The movie-theater operator’s stock was up again in premakert on Wednesday, up 20% to $38.55 at 8 a.m in New York, after more than doubling in value in the past month and after reaching a new high on Wednesday. The latest news comes after the company raised $230.5 million in a stock sale to Mudrick Capital Management on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
amc entertainment
TRENDING NEWS

Blind doggo smells her human, rushes to meet him. Watch wholesome video

‘Pic of me as a child’: Elon Musk posts ‘childhood’ image with a Dogecoin twist

After Bengaluru, sun halo spotted in Hyderabad. Pics flood social media

Baby deer stuck in sewer grate rescued, reunited with mum. Post wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP