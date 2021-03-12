Americans to start receiving relief payments this weekend: Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Americans would begin receiving $1,400 relief payments in their bank accounts this weekend following enactment of the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill.
“We’re working hard first to get the direct payments out,” Yellen said Thursday in an interview with NBC News. She also promised to rush aid for vaccination support.
Her remarks came hours after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law triggering aid for households, businesses and state and local governments. Biden addressed the nation from the White House Thursday evening, marking the day a year ago when the Covid-19 virus began forcing Americans into isolation. The disease devastated the economy and eventually killed more than 500,000 people in the US.
The economy has started to show signs of recovery as vaccinations reached a pace exceeding 2 million a day. Biden on Thursday ordered states to make all adults eligible for doses by May 1.
Applications for US jobless benefits fell by more than forecast last week to the lowest since early November, according to data released Thursday by the Labor Department. Still, there are 8.5 million fewer employed Americans compared with before the pandemic, many of whom have stopped looking for jobs and so no longer show up in unemployment statistics.
“This is a package that addresses the pandemic and helps people get to the other side intact,” Yellen said. “We don’t want to have people be scarred by long spells of unemployment, being out of the labor market because children can’t go to school. We want to get the economy back, operating in a normal way.”
A separate report from the Federal Reserve on Thursday showed US household net worth soared in the closing months of 2020 to a fresh record, driven by rising stock prices and residential real estate values. Hundreds of billions of dollars in stimulus checks are likely to give Americans even more wherewithal to spend in coming weeks and months.
“I don’t believe we have overshot the mark” with the size of the relief bill, Yellen said. “I think this package is the right size.”
The company discovered suspected Chinese state-sponsored hackers were exploiting previously unknown vulnerabilities in Microsoft's widely used Exchange business email software earlier in March.
Anupam Rasayan India's IPO opens today: All you need to know
The company will utilise net proceeds from the IPO for repayment of debt and for general corporate purposes. Here's everything you need to know about the initial public offering made by Anupam Rasayan
The fresh infusion is expected to help the company compete more aggressively against rivals like PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian unit opened at 72.66 but parted with some gains as trade progressed and quoted higher by 20 paise at 72.71 to the dollar.
