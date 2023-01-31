Amid Hidenburg row, Gautam Adani attends event in Israel; PM Netanyahu says more investment on way
Published on Jan 31, 2023 06:00 PM IST
For Netanyahu, the event is a welcome public relations windfall at a time when he is fighting against growing contentions that Israel, under his new government, is losing appeal to investors.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an appearance by billionaire Gautam Adani at a ceremony on Tuesday to highlight Israel’s plans to expand the reach of its ports.
Adani was attending an event at Haifa port, which one of his companies bought in a joint venture.
“It is a joyous day for India, Israel and the Haifa port,” Netanyahu said. Adani “plans to increase investment in Israel in a big way,” he added.
