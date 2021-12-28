Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Amid surge in Covid cases, Apple closes all 7 New York City stores to shoppers
business

Amid surge in Covid cases, Apple closes all 7 New York City stores to shoppers

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in Covid-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.
Apple shares closed up 2.3% at $180.33.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Reuters |

Apple Inc said on Monday it had closed all of its seven New York City retail stores due to an increase in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant rages across the United States.

Customers will be able to pick up online orders at the stores, an Apple spokesperson said.

The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central and SoHo.

Earlier this month, Apple said it had temporarily closed three stores in the United States and Canada after a rise in Covid-19 cases and exposures among the stores' employees.

For the same reason, Apple also mandated that all its customers and employees wear masks at its US retail stores.

Globally, concerns over the Omicron variant have prompted major companies to tighten their protocols.

Increasing cases has also resulted in reinstatement of a nationwide vaccine-or-testing Covid-19 mandate for large businesses which covers 80 million American workers by a US appeals court earlier this month. Opponents of the move have rushed to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. 

RELATED STORIES

Apple shares closed up 2.3% at $180.33. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new york city apple inc. omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Assembly Elections 2022
Australia vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2
India Omicron Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP