Amit Shah to address first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi

More than 2,000 people associated with cooperatives will be present at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the BJP said in a statement. In total, more than 80 million are expected to virtually participate in the event.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 06:17 AM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah, who is also the first minister of co-operation of India, will on Saturday address the first-ever National Cooperative Conference in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Friday, adding, millions of people linked to these collective bodies around the world will join the programme virtually. More than 2,000 people associated with cooperatives will be present at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the BJP said in a statement. In total, more than 80 million are expected to virtually participate in the event.

“This is the first big event (where) the minister will address the cooperatives and will share the government’s vision and outline the roadmap for the development of this sector in the country,” the cooperative ministry’s spokesperson earlier told reporters, according to news agency PTI.

This will also be the first time where members of cooperatives will hear from the minister directly about the Centre’s plan for the sector, the official added. Minister of state of cooperation BL Verma and International Cooperatives Alliance (Global) president Ariel Guarco also will participate in the conference.

Cooperative bodies including the likes of IFFCO, the National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul and Sahakar Bharti among others are the organisers of Saturday’s conference. The live broadcast of the programme will be available on the social media platforms of all the above bodies from 11am on Saturday.

IFFCO, meanwhile, said in a statement that the mega-conference will play a significant role in Indian cooperatives on the global stage and work towards realising Prime Minister Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

The Union ministry of cooperation was formed in July this year. According to an official statement, the ministry aims to strengthen the cooperative movement in India, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS).

(With agency inputs)

