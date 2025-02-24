Apple AirPods Pro 2 can now double up as hearing aids in UK

Apple AirPods Pro can now double up as a hearing aid for people in the UK after the tech giant released a software update to enable the feature. Apple AirPods can now double up as hearing aids. (Representative Image)

The free software update is for AirPods Pro 2, the most recent version of Apple’s earphones, according to a report by PA Media. The update enables users to boost sounds around them when using their AirPods.

The update is already available for users in various countries like the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. The availability of the features varies by region due to various regulatory restrictions.

The new features will join existing tools already a part of the AirPod features designed to protect user hearing. These include a loud sound reduction system that detects exposure to loud noises and reduces it without interfering with the core sound of what a user is listening to.

“At Apple, we believe that technology can help people live healthier lives, and we’re delighted to bring the hearing aid feature to the UK, offering our users an end-to-end hearing health experience with AirPods Pro 2,” Dr. Sumbul Desai, Apple’s vice president of health, was quoted by PA Media as saying.

How does Apple AirPods’ new hearing aid feature work?

Apple AirPods’ hearing aid features work by utilising a short hearing test to detect any mild to moderate hearing loss. The test is done via the AirPods Pro 2 and a compatible iPhone or iPad.

If hearing loss is detected after the test, the earphones can make personalised adjustments to boost sound around the user in real-time. These changes can also be applied to music, movies, games, and phone calls.

Apple said mild to moderate hearing loss affects millions of people in the UK, and research has shown that left untreated, it can affect health and wellbeing, including an increased risk of social isolation and dementia.

Adding the tool to a popular electronics product may also help those who are reluctant to consider hearing aids.