Apple India revenue jumps 48% to ₹49,322 crore, profit up 77% in FY'23
PTI |
Oct 30, 2023 03:19 PM IST
The company had registered a revenue of ₹33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.
iPhone maker Apple India witnessed a 48 per cent jump in revenue on a year-on-year basis to ₹49,322 crore in the financial year ended March 2023, according to financial details provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.
Apple India had registered revenue of ₹33,381 crore in the financial year (FY) 2022.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
The company's profit increased by about 77 per cent to ₹2,230 crore in FY'2023, from ₹1,263 crore in FY'2022.
"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹46,444 crore," Tofler said.
The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about ₹31,693 crore.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
- Topics
- Apple Inc