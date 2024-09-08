Apple iPhone 16 launch: New phone to catapult the tech trendsetter into the AI age

Apple's new iPhone 16, slated to be launched on Monday, September 10, 2024, will break new ground with a big AI shift for Apple and accomplish matters like smartening up Siri, AP wrote, adding that this is going to be one of the biggest jumps for Apple ever since launching the original iPhone itself 17 years ago. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020 (Matthias Schrader/AP)

The launch of the iPhone 16 will take place in a Cupertino, California, auditorium which is named after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who unveiled the first iPhone in 2007, waving it like a magic wand while predicting it would reshape society.

Since then, billions of iPhones have been sold, creating about $3 trillion in shareholder wealth.

However, a recent slump in its sales was caused by just minor upgrades being given to each iPhone generation, making people hold off their purchases.

When did Apple's AI focus became known and what was the result?

Apple's shift in focus to AI became known three months back in June this year, with the tech giant previewing its approach at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

Since then, Apple's stock is up 13%, propelling the company's market value by almost $400 billion, since it previewed its AI strategy in June this year.

How is Apple's AI effort different from the rest?

Apple's suite of AI features has been collectively named “Apple Intelligence,' and most of the tasks will be done remotely on the phone itself as opposed to data centres, which requires a processor capable of handling all that.

How is Apple's competition doing?

Apple's competitors including Samsung and Google have made strides in AI, with Google introducing its latest Pixel phones with AI last month itself, instead of its usual October timetable in an effort to upstage the iPhone 16's release.

