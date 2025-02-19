Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The newest phone of the 16 series will start from ₹59,900
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: Apple has launched a new member of the iPhone 16 series - the iPhone 16e. With an A18 chip and the new Apple C1 cellular modem designed by Apple, the phone is built for Apple Intelligence....Read More
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: Action button comes to the iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e offers an Action button to users. This button can be customised in Settings and used to quickly open the camera or switch on the flashlight, switch between Ring and Silent modes, recognise music with Shazam or activate Voice Memos. It can also be used to activate Focus, Translate and accessibility features like Magnifier.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: ChatGPT integration into writing tools on the new phone
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e has ChatGPT integrated into Writing Tools and Siri, allowing users to choose to access the AI's expertise without jumping between applications. The new phone also allows users to access ChatGPT for free without creating an account.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e comes with Face ID
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The new model features Face ID, enabled by the TrueDepth camera system. The feature can be used to unlock the phone, authenticate purchases and sign in to apps, among other functions.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: With a new phone comes better battery life
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The newest member of the iPhone 16 series offers a breakthrough battery life. This enables the phone's battery to last up to six hours longer than iPhone 11 and up to 12 hours longer than all generations of iPhone SE.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: What are the phone's screen specifications?
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The iPhone 16e will feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display with OLED technology and an edge-to-edge design.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: What colours will the new phone be available in?
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e will be available in two matte finishes - black and white - with colourful cases available to accessorise.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e is here to help stranded users
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The model offers Apple's flagship Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance and Find My via satellite features.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: It comes with a new powerful camera
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The iPhone 16e features a 48MP Fusion camera with an integrated 2x Telephoto lens. “It is like having two cameras in one, so users can zoom in with optical quality,” Apple said.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e also features Apple C1
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The new phone features the new Apple C1, the first cellular modem designed by Apple.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The new phone comes with AI capabilities
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: The iPhone 16e comes with Apple Intelligence, the company's in-house artificial intelligence. Apple Intelligence delivers helpful and relevant intelligence while taking an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI.
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: Apple launches newest member of iPhone 16 series
Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: Apple has launched a new member of its flagship iPhone 16 series - the iPhone 16e. The new model comes with an A18 chip.
