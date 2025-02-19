Feb 19, 2025 10:26 PM IST

Apple iPhone 16e debut LIVE updates: iPhone 16e offers an Action button to users. This button can be customised in Settings and used to quickly open the camera or switch on the flashlight, switch between Ring and Silent modes, recognise music with Shazam or activate Voice Memos. It can also be used to activate Focus, Translate and accessibility features like Magnifier.