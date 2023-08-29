Appointed to Reliance board, who are Ambani siblings Akash, Isha and Anant?

Setting a succession plan in motion, Mukesh Ambani announced on Monday, at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of his Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), that his children, twins Akash and Isha, and the youngest, Anant, are being appointed to the conglomerate's board of directors.

From left to right: Akash, Anant, Isha, Nita, and Mukesh Ambani (File Photo/PTI)

While the siblings have been on the board of RIL's operating companies, this is their first time on the parent firm's board.

Here is all you need to know about Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani:

Akash: Last year, the Ambani couple's first-born succeeded his father as the chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the country's largest mobile operator. Born on October 23, 1991, in Mumbai, he married Shloka Mehta, the daughter of industrialist Russell Mehta, in March 2019.

They are parents to a son, Prithvi (born in December 2020), and a daughter, Veda (born in May 2023).

Isha: The younger twin, meanwhile, heads Reliance Retail, the group's retail arm. In 2016, she launched online fashion brand Ajio, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail. In August last year, Isha was appointed by her father as the CEO of Reliance Retail.

In December 2018, she married Anand, the son of businessman Ajay Piramal. In November last year, Isha and Anand welcomed twins, a daughter, and a son. The twins were named Aadiya and Krishna, respectively.

Anant: The youngest among Ambani sibling is a regular presence at the matches of the Mumbai Indians (MI), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, one of several MI teams owned by the group. He heads the new energy sector at Reliance.

Born on April 28, 1995, also in Mumbai, he got engaged to Radhika Merchant earlier this year. Her father is businessman Viren Merchant.

