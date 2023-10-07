This investor earned 25 crore in 90 days via one stock, increases net worth

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Oct 07, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Meanwhile, the investor also scored a big win in another stock. He bought a stock for ₹498 which is now trading at ₹3850 a piece.

Ashish Kacholia is one of the most successful investors in India with an estimated net worth of over 2000 crore. In a recent win on the stock market, he reportedly earned 25 crore in just three months via a small cap stock. Over the last three years, this stock has seen a rise of 134.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has risen 232 percent in 2023.

The name of the company is Balu Forge. Kacholia bought 2.16 percent (21,65,500 shares) stake in the company at 115.45. The share price now is 230.45. With this, he has made around 25 crore in just three months.

The value of his stakes has now reached 49.9 crore, reported ET Now. The company was launched in Belgaum in 1990. It produces crankshafts for vehicles.

Meanwhile, the investor also scored a big win in another stock. He bought a stock for 498 which is now trading at 3850 a piece -- a 700 percent return. The name of the stock he bought over three-and-a-half years ago is Bharat Bijlee.

Since last year, the stock price has risen from 2400 to 3850 a piece -- a 60 percent return to its shareholders. Over the past two years, the stock has risen from 1335 to 3850 per share.

Kacholia owns 1,01,350 company shares.

In May, Mint reported his net worth was 1947 crore.

According to Trendlyne.com, as of September 30, 2023, he held 36 stocks with a net worth of over 2382.2 crore.

